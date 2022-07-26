Boost in Bend-La Pine Schools bus driver hiring means students return to two start times this fall

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools students will return to two start times this fall, thanks to the hiring of 20 more bus drivers, staff was told recently.

Here's a note that went out to staff on Friday; parents will be receiving details shortly.

Staff,

We are excited to share updated start and end times for the 2022-23 school year. Thanks to our team’s great recruitment efforts and our transportation department’s work, we were able to hire more than 20 new bus drivers. This enables us to transition back to two start times, one for middle and high schools and one for elementary schools.

Start and end times for 2022-23:

Elementary: 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Middle school: 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

High school: 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Three Rivers School: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Schools will continue to release 90 minutes early on Wednesdays for professional development.

Hours for our choice option schools are slightly modified and will be communicated directly with those schools and staff.

We will begin sharing this news with families in the coming days and weeks ahead, as part of back to school messaging.

Thanks again to our teams for their hard work to make this change. Our hope is that increased staffing in transportation will also allow for additional opportunities, such as education-related field trips.

Happy July,

Lora Nordquist

Deputy Superintendent