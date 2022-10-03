Bend-La Pine Schools to host College Application Kick-Off events for Class of ’23

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- New this year, high schools across Bend-La Pine Schools will host College Application Kick Off events to support students with all aspects of the college and post-secondary education application process.

The events are coordinated to take place in October, as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid opens and many colleges begin accepting applications.

“Our dedicated School-to-Career program managers at all of our high schools are prepared and excited to help families prepare for college application process, including learning about financial aid options, application timelines, finding the right school, scholarship options and so much more,” said Stephen DuVal, Director of College and Career Readiness for Bend-La Pine Schools. “We are ready to support students and help them pursue the future they choose, whether they are planning on attending a four-year university or pursuing a technical program or trade industry through a community college."

Dates for the College Goal Oregon FAFSA Nights are:

Oct. 5 – Realms High School, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School 5:30 p.m. and Bend Senior High School, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 – Summit High School, 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 – La Pine High School, 4 p.m. and Mountain View High School, 6 p.m.

Bend-La Pine Schools will also host a district-wide Spanish language FAFSA night and details will be shared as soon as they are available. Interpreters are available upon request for school events.

These events are just one of the ways our schools stand ready to help students with their college lists, application strategies, essay writing, FAFSA and Oregon Promise applications and more.