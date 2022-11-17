Oregon Dept. of Education releases Statewide Report Card

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The 2021-22 edition of the Oregon Statewide Report Card is now available on the Oregon Department of Education website. This annual snapshot of Oregon’s pre-kindergarten through grade 12 education system includes key data on students, teachers and schools.

After two years where some data was missing due to disruptions by the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Oregon Statewide Report Card is back to its pre-pandemic format* and includes data never before presented in this annual report.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the students, families and educators of Oregon, the 2021-22 school year was one of reconnection and growth,” Department Director Colt Gill said. “Together, we lifted up lessons learned. We prioritized mental health and well-being as well as learning and academic growth for all of Oregon’s children and youth. The last two years have shown us what we’re capable of. It is a strong reminder of the spirit of engagement and partnership, and working toward a shared goal.”

The Oregon Statewide Report Card includes new and returning data, most of which has already been released in the last year:

Students demonstrated significant progress toward being on track by ninth grade. Ninth Grade On-Track data rebounded 9.2 percent from 73.5 percent in the 2020-21 school year to 82.8 percent in the 2021-22 school year.

For the third year in a row, reporting of non-binary students increased as represented in the fall membership enrollment.

The number of women serving as superintendents increased from 30 percent in 2017-18 to 36 percent in 2021-22.

Foster care information is included in the Statewide Report Card for the first time. Data included are for the ELA and Math performance, regular attendance, and 9th Grade On-Track to graduate.

Updated NAEP data resumes after a national pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report includes Measures of Interim Progress (MIP) data for all of the indicators included in the ESSA accountability system.

*Note: The Economically Disadvantaged student group is larger in 2021-22 than in prior years due to the expansion of the criteria for students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals through the federal USDA’s COVID-19 waivers. This report contains notes on every page where data for the economically disadvantaged student group is reported.