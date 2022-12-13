OSU-Cascades launches undergraduate degree in biochemistry and molecular biology

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State University-Cascades has launched a new Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry and molecular biology in response to industry need and student feedback.

The new degree, which will be available to students starting in the fall of 2023, will help OSU-Cascades develop a pipeline of graduates for positions in the health care and biotech sectors in Central Oregon, as well as around the state and nation, the school said in Tuesday's announcement. These sectors are growing rapidly, with available positions outpacing the number of graduates in the field in Oregon, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The biochemistry and molecular biology degree is designed to prepare students for medical and dental school, pharmacy school, graduate school and careers in health care, the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, bioinformatics and data science, and education.

The program will leverage relationships OSU-Cascades has developed with local companies to create internship and other career development opportunities.

OSU-Cascades’ admissions representatives capture degree interests of prospective students and reported a high level of interest in biochemistry and molecular biology. Both prospective and current students express interest in degrees that can serve as a path to medical school.

The new program focuses on the molecular basis of living systems and introduces students to molecular genetics, biochemistry and cell biology, as well as to the growing field of bioinformatics. It will also be offered as a minor and expand learning opportunities, especially for students in the existing biology degree program.

Options within the new major include advanced molecular biology, computational molecular biology and pre-medicine.

The degree program was approved by the OSU Board of Trustees on May 26.

To learn more, visit osucascades.edu/biochemistry-and-molecular-biology or contact info@osucascades.edu.

