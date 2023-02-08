COCC on-campus housing now taking applications for upcoming school year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For students planning to attend Central Oregon Community College this coming fall and looking to secure affordable, convenient on-campus housing, the Bend campus’s residence hall is now taking applications for the 2023-24 school year.

Rates for the 320-capacity Wickiup Hall start at $3,996 for an entire term, including a meal plan. Visit the housing department’s recently redesigned webpages to take a virtual tour of the on-campus residence hall and learn more: cocc.edu/departments/residence-life.

The residence hall is centrally located on the Bend campus, combining access and comfortable rooms with a built-in community environment, communal kitchen and a host of student support services — along with some incredible views from Awbrey Butte. The building is comprised of single- and double-bedroom “semi-suite” rooms, featuring small living areas and shared bathrooms.

“We recommend visiting Wickiup to get a feel for our community, to see how the hall’s amenities, spacious suites and mountain views come together and contribute significantly to the student experience,” said Andrew Davis, director of student and campus life.

“We know our students struggle to find affordable housing in Bend,” added Dustin Hunt, assistant director of housing and residence life. “For less than $12,000 per academic year, COCC students can live on campus in a welcoming community and have seven meals per week covered with $1,500 in flex cash to spend at our on-campus cafe, market and dining hall throughout those three terms.”

Qualified students can often use their financial aid or scholarship awards to help cover room and board.

Wickiup Hall, which first opened in 2015, has served as home to students from as far away as Hawaii and Maine, with research indicating that students who live on their college’s campus maintain higher GPAs and achieve better retention and graduation rates than peers who live off campus.

For tours and additional information, visit cocc.edu/departments/residence-life or contact the residence hall office at 541-383-7545.