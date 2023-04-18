COCC’s JobFest to feature over 50 regional employers

Job-seekers looking for new opportunities will find more than 50 local companies and agencies — representing health care, government, natural resources, technology, food service and other fields — at Central Oregon Community College’s 2023 JobFest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the Bend campus’s Coats Campus Center.

This event is free and open to the public. Visit cocc.edu/departments/cap/career-services/jobfest.aspx to learn more and view the entire list of participating employers.

To polish or craft resumes in advance, attendees can visit the free resume-building consultation service on Friday, April 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Cascades Hall, Room 240A, offered by the college’s CAP Services office. Contact CAP Services at 541-383-7200 or capservices@cocc.edu.

JobFest is a chance to explore different career fields and learn more about individual organizations. Attendees can discover employment, internship and volunteer opportunities while finding out the types of skills and experiences needed for these positions.

“This is a great opportunity to speak directly to recruiters and ask questions about companies and specific jobs,” said Diane Pritchard, COCC’s director of careers, advising and personal counseling. “While you may not leave JobFest with an offer in hand, you’ll leave with a better understanding of where you want to apply for positions and who to get in touch with to follow up.”

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.