OSU-Cascades sets record, raises more than $95,000 for scholarships, programs on ‘Dam Proud Day’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Supporters of Oregon State University-Cascades set a record, raising more than $95,000 for student scholarships and programs during Dam Proud Day, the university’s annual day of giving.

More than 180 community members, OSU-Cascades and OSU alumni, parents, faculty and staff contributed during the university’s fourth annual day of giving on Wednesday April 26.

“Dam Proud Day 2023 was the most meaningful and successful yet for OSU-Cascades,” said Sherm Bloomer, the new chancellor and dean of OSU-Cascades. “I’m grateful to our community of supporters for each and every gift, and for the remarkable generosity that Central Oregonians provide OSU-Cascades students and programs.”

Dam Proud Day, led by the Oregon State University Foundation, engaged university community members through in-person and livestreamed events across the state in Corvallis, Portland and Bend. The effort, which is part of OSU’s fundraising and engagement campaign, Believe It: The Campaign for Oregon State University, raised more than $2.1 million through more than 7,700 gifts.

Of the more than 100 funds across the university that participated in Dam Proud Day, including colleges, student clubs and athletics, OSU-Cascades was fifth in terms of dollars raised. Philanthropic efforts focused on:

The OSU-Cascades General Scholarship Fund, which provides tuition relief for students. More than 30% of OSU-Cascades students are eligible for federal Pell Grant assistance, an indicator of high financial need.

A Student Emergency Fund that helps students who experience unexpected financial hardship, enabling them to continue to pursue their education.

Scholarships and other support for students in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

The Master of Counseling program’s free community counseling clinic, which provides telehealth and in-person counseling for 150 community members annually.

Cascades Edge, a program launching in fall 2023 that will bring career development to all students, every term.

Throughout Dam Proud Day, challenge funds in support of OSU-Cascades students and programs encouraged donors. These included:

A gift of $2,500 from an anonymous faculty member to benefit the Student Emergency Fund after supporters raised $50,000.

Members of the OSU-Cascades Advocacy and Advisory Board providing a match of $7,250 when faculty and staff gave a total of 50 gifts.

With 20 gifts to the Student Emergency Fund, the OSU-Cascades leadership team provided a gift of $5,275.

Former OSU-Cascades leader and OSU President Emerita Becky Johnson and her wife Lori Elkins inspired 25 gifts to the OSU-Cascades General Scholarship Fund with a challenge gift of $5,000.

A gift of $10,000 from First Interstate Bank was provided when 10 gifts were given to the OSU-Cascades General Scholarship Fund.

A 2010 Master of Counseling alumnus gave a gift of $10,000 once $1,500 was given in support of the Community Counseling Clinic.

A gift of $1,000 from Mid Oregon Credit Union was provided when the first gift was made to support career readiness through Cascades Edge at OSU-Cascades.

“Dam Proud Day supporters have made a profound difference in the lives of OSU-Cascades students,” said Bloomer.

Since its inception in 2019, Dam Proud Day donors have given more than $5 million for OSU, including $255,000 for student scholarships and programs at OSU-Cascades from nearly 700 donor gifts.

For information on how to contribute to OSU-Cascades, visit OSUcascades.edu/make-gift