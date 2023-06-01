Bend-La Pine Schools honors 77 employees for excellence
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools is recognizing staff members from across the district who have distinguished themselves this school year with their leadership, innovation, outstanding professional practice, and positive contributions at work and in the community.
The 77 honorees are being recognized at the annual Excellence in Education Awards Thursday evening at Summit High School. They include custodians, counselors, kitchen managers, classroom teachers, educational assistants, office managers, bus drivers and others who have had a positive impact on students.
“This is truly a highlight of each school year as we gather to celebrate these wonderful employees, each nominated by their supervisors,” Superintendent Steven Cook said. “This is a talented, dedicated and caring group of educators and support staff, and our students and families benefit from having them as part of our district team.”
At the end of the program, the district will name 14 finalists for the certified employee of the year and the support staff employee of the year. Those two honors will be announced next fall.
Excellence in Education honorees for 2023 are:
Amity Creek Magnet School — Ray Page
Bear Creek Elementary — Patty Stephens, Teressa Deschweinitz
Bend Senior High School — Jim Bright, Anita Moore
Bend Tech Academy — Andrew Johnson, Brittany Barrett
Buckingham Elementary — Rebecca Morales, Teresa Duvalle
Caldera High School — Bekki Tucker, Kindra Maestas
Cascade Middle School — Matt Faurot, Gail Edwards
Elk Meadow Elementary — Heather Korman, Denise Morrell
Ensworth Elementary — Melissa Merritt, Jennifer Gow
High Desert Middle School — Craig Olson, Kerri Green
High Lakes Elementary — Katy Colt, Amy Porter
Highland Magnet School — Cat Harju, Doug Hermanson
Juniper Elementary — Jackie Vance, Joey Donohue
La Pine Elementary — Jennifer Trout, Lucretia Gamez
La Pine High School — Lindsey Spring, Jeff Sawyers
La Pine Middle School — Matt Elmore, Mikki Morris
Lava Ridge Elementary — Robin Sanderson, Amber Wadsworth
Mountain View High School — Amy Romero, Cory Saling
North Star Elementary School — Kate Tibbitts, Patti Brinkley Widmer
Pacific Crest Middle School — Ami Zepnewski, Christina Johansen
Pilot Butte Middle School — Jackson Blackburn, Heather Finley
Pine Ridge Elementary — Heather Dunn, Nisha Ferrante
Ponderosa Elementary — Kim Storey, Darci Meier
R.E. Jewell Elementary — Jen Norman, Araceli Rigney
Realms Middle/High School — Laurie Rice, Kathie Spencer
Rosland Elementary — Momi Honda, Angie Dixson
Silver Rail Elementary — Sydney Murphy, Becky Drury
Sky View Middle School — Dawn Roberts, Riley Henegar
Summit High School — Lara Okamoto, Catherine Blue
Three Rivers K-8 School — Steven Gleason, Ashleigh Martinez
Westside Village Magnet School — Jill Moore, Jeff Shaffer
William E. Miller Elementary — Stephanie Rodgers, Laura Home Kaiser
Nutrition Services — TJ Bennett
Maintenance — Greg Rider
Custodial Department — Walt Angle, Ken Hill
Information Technology — Brian Davis
Teaching & Learning — Michele Clements, Tracy Howk
Special Programs — Tana Lopez, Jessica Malinowski, Brian Sharp
Bend Transportation — Mike Grijalva
La Pine Transportation — Melissa Sullivan
Business Office — Matt Gayman
Bend-La Pine Online — Chris Ross