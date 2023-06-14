Teachers rally before Bend-La Pine Schools and teachers union hold fourth contract bargaining session

(Update: Adding video, comments from Bend Education Association, Bend-La Pine Schools)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The contract for Bend La-Pine teachers, affecting more than 1,100 district employees, is set to expire June 30, and talks are underway.

The school district and the Bend Education Association met for their fourth negotiating session Wednesday afternoon in efforts to reach an agreement that would cover the next two years.

"We are really just barely starting to get into the meat of negotiations here," Bend-La Pine Schools Communications Director Scott Maben said Wednesday.

In a 119-page document, their initial proposal, the union addressed a number of concerns about the cost of living in Central Oregon, out-of-pocket costs for health benefits and safe working conditions.

When the talks began last month, the teachers union initially requested a nearly 14% cost of living increase, while the initial school district proposal was for 2% the first year and another 2% in the second year.

According to BEA President and Bargaining Committee Chair Sarah Barclay, the union is seeking more staff preparation time and student and staff safety improvements.

"There's a couple of different goals in this bargain (effort)," Barclay said. "The first is to ensure safety of educators and students in all of our buildings. The second is to provide time to educators to prepare solid lessons for students based on their individual needs. Right now, the amount of time that they have for preparing lessons is not sufficient to make sure they're very individualized.

Maben pointed to funding as a setback -- somewhat in limbo, due to the state Senate walkout.

"Our operating budget for the Bend La-Pine Schools is built on our allocation from the state School Fund. And at this point, we are not anticipating a significant increase in our funding level for the coming biennium."

Much of the financial picture is not clear at present, as the walkout by GOP state senators in Salem has delayed final state funding decisions.

The district estimates the BEA's initial proposal would require an additional $70 million to $80 million, which represents about a 35% increase to the district's $215 million budget.

The initial proposal from the district includes some revisions and additions in a 53-page document.

Maben said, "We have been working closely with employees and teachers and administrators in the last few months. We have a special task force that's been meeting."

According to Maben, the Task Force on School Climate and Culture has notably explored ways to establish more classroom safety and regulation.

Among other things, the union is looking for improvements in student-to-teacher ratios.

Barclay said, "Reducing the number of students in the classroom and keeping that ratio in a more appropriate range allows for educators to meet the needs of individual students as well."

Although the district is optimistic, Maben admits there's a ways to go for a contract.

"There's quite a long list of items that they would like to discuss, and honestly, that will take time," Maben said. "But we are confident that we'll be able to find common ground in the coming weeks and months and reach an agreement with them."