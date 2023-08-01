COCC Foundation’s scholarship fund at record $1.9 million for 2023-24

Beginning Tuesday, the Central Oregon Community College Foundation is awarding $1.9 million in scholarships for the coming 2023-24 academic year, marking an all-time high for the college’s scholarship fund.

The application window closes Oct. 20; visit cocc.edu/foundation to learn more.

Annual COCC Foundation scholarships are awarded based on financial needs and a demonstrated commitment to educational goals. A full $5,000 scholarship is enough to cover an enrolled student’s tuition and fees for 12 credits per term for three terms. The Foundation is offering 400 scholarships for this year’s cycle.

At COCC, scholarship students — in programs as diverse as biology, firefighting and aviation — earn an average GPA of 3.34 and take two credits more per term than their peers, according to the most recent data. More than 8% of credit-seeking students at COCC received a Foundation scholarship this past year.

“These scholarships are made possible by a philanthropic community that includes more than 540 individuals and businesses, donors who provide support of all size to improve lives through education at COCC,” said Brittany Nichols, director of COCC Foundation programs.

An expanded application process, initiated in 2022, allows students to apply during one of two windows: beginning Feb. 1 or Aug. 1.

“This gives students who enrolled after the spring a chance to apply during the fall cycle, and selected students in the spring cycle can then enroll for fall term sooner,” Nichols explained.

COCC’s fall term admissions deadline is Sept. 17 and classes begin Sept. 25.

The COCC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization whose purpose is to further the educational and charitable activities of the college through financial assistance to students, fiscal support for college programs and in campaigns that support needed college capital improvements.

Contact the COCC Foundation at 541-383-7225 or foundation@cocc.edu to learn how tax-deductible giving can contribute to the advancement of local lives and the community.