Bend’s Buckingham Elementary School receives gold-level award for STEM education efforts

Bend-La Pine Schools
Buckingham STEM award banner, held by staff members Becky Wyatt, Kristine Hable
Published 3:58 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend's Buckingham Elementary School has been awarded the GOLD level for their efforts to transform STEM education and elevate themselves as a STEM school. It was the culmination of a four-year grant through the Oregon Department of Education.

The award was presented at the STEMPOSIUM by Portland Metro STEM Partnership. Tracy Wilson Scott at the High Desert Education Service District is the Central Oregon STEM coordinator and has been integral to supporting Buckingham’s journey. 

STEM learning (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) provides a range of collaborative opportunities for students.

“Through STEM we practice curiosity, collaboration, critical thinking – important skills and mindsets for life and career readiness,” said Buckingham Elementary Principal Michelle Wilson. 

Wilson added, “In our rapidly changing world, STEM learning has the power to build equitable opportunities and meaningful learning for every student. It is fun, engaging, and lays an important foundation for pathways in career and technical education.”

In announcing the honor, Bend-La Pine Schools said, "We are proud of the educator leadership demonstrated by the Buckingham staff and to their continued commitment to this important work for our students." 

