COCC’s Adult Basic Skills program is expanding to meet the need

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is expanding their Adult Basic Skills program.

Since the program was not meeting federal standards, some funding was cut last year. Now it is meeting those standards, spreading across several locations and offering 13 classes this fall. The program has also seen an increase in student enrollment.

Adult Basic Skills offers students English Language Learner classes, GED preparation courses and other Integrated Education & Training courses.

Jillian Fortner spoke with COCC Instructional Outreach Dean Cindy Lenhart about what the program offers. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.