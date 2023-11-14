Central Oregon educators, leaders to gather, reaffirm commitment to region’s Safe Schools Alliance

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon school superintendents, fire and police chiefs, sheriffs, district attorneys and public and mental health leaders will gather on Wednesday, at the High Desert Education Service District in Redmond at 8 a.m. to publicly reaffirm their commitment to the region’s Safe Schools Alliance.

The group, which meets monthly to strengthen the foundation for the prevention of youth violence and the healthy development of children and families, will sign a Memorandum of Understanding to continue and grow their community and interagency partnerships. Local media are invited to attend this event.

“When kids feel safe at school, they are better able to learn, and we know schools can’t do this critical work alone,” said Jim Boen, regional director of mental and behavioral health for HDESD and a former teacher, school counselor and administrator. “This multi-agency partnership continues to strengthen our efforts to provide safe and secure school environments.”

According to Boen, the multi-agency partnership was established in 1998 following the deadly on-campus attack at Thurston High School in Springfield, Oregon. As a result of that tragedy, Deschutes County formed CRASH (Crime Reduction at School Houses).

Not long after, the name was changed to Safe Schools Alliance and partner agencies were expanded to include Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

The local tri-county alliance to enhance safety within school environments, protect students and teachers and provide immediate accountability for crimes committed at schools was one of the first collaborations of police, fire, mental health, district attorneys and schools of its kind in the country, and quickly become a model for excellence in collaboration and communication among partner agencies that work together to improve school safety in the United States.

Today, SSA members work together to enhance safety training, facility reviews, positive school climate efforts and more. Safe Schools Alliance members meet monthly during the school year to discuss a wide range of issues, including substance use/abuse, sex trafficking, preventative facility safety, and the review of protocols for responding to school violence.

Agencies attending the Safe Schools Alliance MOU signing event include:

Bend Fire and Rescue

Bend Police Department

Bend-La Pine Schools

Black Butte Ranch Police Department

Cascades Academy

Crook County District Attorney

Crook County Fire and Rescue

Crook County Juvenile Justice

Crook County Sheriff’s Office

Crook County School District

Culver School District

Department of Human Services-Child Welfare (Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties)

Deschutes County Behavioral Health

Deschutes County District Attorney

Deschutes County Juvenile Justice

Deschutes County Health Services

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office

High Desert Education Service District

Jefferson County Education Service District

Jefferson County District Attorney

Jefferson Fire District

Jefferson County Juvenile Justice

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Jefferson County School District

La Pine Rural Fire Protection District

Prineville Police Department

Redmond Fire and Rescue

Redmond Police Department

Redmond School District

Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District

Sisters School District

St. Francis School

Sunriver Fire Department

Sunriver Police Department

Trinity Lutheran School

For more about the Safe Schools Alliance, visit: https://centraloregonschoolsafety.org

About The High Desert Education Service District

The High Desert Education Service District is a regional support system that links school districts in Central Oregon to state and national education resources. Our programs help districts minimize duplication of services, preserve their local budgets and receive special programs that might otherwise be unavailable to them.