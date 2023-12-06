COCC’s Business Center launching new four-week training in IT essentials

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In response to Central Oregon’s growing demand for skilled IT professionals, the Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development at Central Oregon Community College is introducing a four-week fundamentals course, beginning Feb. 14, aimed at launching certificate-backed careers in the tech sector.

Covering key areas such as cybersecurity best practices, network connectivity, software development and database use, the noncredit CompTIA IT fundamentals course preps students to sit for the internationally recognized certification exam. Total cost is $899, with a Feb. 7 registration deadline; visit cocc.edu/cbipd for enrollment details.

“This accelerated course is ideal for those looking to quickly advance in their IT career or for employers seeking to upskill their teams,” said Keri Podell, program manager at CBIPD. “It’s a great way to help learners determine if they have the aptitude and passion for a future career in the tech world.”

The hands-on course offers a blend of self-paced online learning and in-person class sessions, providing flexibility and direct interaction with IT experts. The resulting certificate of completion, a noncredit training certificate, signifies highly valued fundamental IT skills.

Students who choose to take the certification exam and pass receive an industry-wide vendor-neutral credential. They also have the opportunity to apply for college credit for prior learning, which could result in four credits applied toward a degree in computer information systems at COCC.

CompTIA, the Computing Technology Industry Association, is a leading voice and advocate in information technology, partnering with thousands of academic institutions, nonprofits and other organizations around the globe.

“We're committed to bridging the skills gap in our region and providing opportunities for individuals to advance their IT careers,” added Podell.

For more information, contact COCC’s Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development at 541-383-7575 or cbipd@cocc.edu, or visit cocc.edu/cbipd.