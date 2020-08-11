Bend councilor Bill Moseley won’t seek re-election, sharply criticizes ‘adrift’ city

Election

Says city 'sorely lacks … leadership from the top'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend City Councilor Bill Moseley announced Tuesday he won't seek a second term, and in his statement criticized the mayor, fellow councilors and city leaders for what he termed a city that's "adrift."

Moseley made the announcement a week before the August 25 filing deadline for the four city council seats on the November election ballot.

Already, three people had filed to run for his Position No. 2 seat: Anthony Broadbman, Michalla Garcia and August Paul Johnson.

Here's Moseley's full statement:

"After a great deal of consideration, I have decided not to seek reelection to the Bend City Council. Our city faces many challenges including managing growth, providing housing, preserving livability, and relieving traffic congestion. When I moved to Bend more than 20 years ago, one could afford a home with a yard where the kids could play. Now, only those bringing equity from big west coast cities can afford a home in Bend.

"Skyrocketing housing costs make everything else expensive too – from coffee to groceries. While wages have risen to keep up with housing costs, the real standard of living has fallen for many. Our middle class shrank 10% in the last decade. Those on fixed incomes, like retirees, find themselves being priced out of their own homes.

"I began and grew my software company in Bend from nothing to more than 50 employees. At one time, I marveled at Bend’s affordability and warm entrepreneurial environment. If asked today, I would warn new businesses not to come to Bend. Find a community where your employees can afford to live; public officials value employers; and, private sector employment pays more than government employment.

"New residents bring more than skyrocketing housing prices. Many also bring their opinions and judgments that corrupted their former homes and now threaten our way of life too. I fear that homeless camps, wide income disparities and other big city problems will soon come to a neighborhood near you – if they have not already. Bend has become a place where a vocal minority opines to the “deplorables”.

"With some naivety, I hoped my service on the council would alter our trajectory. I do feel a sense of accomplishment. After decades waiting, my efforts led to the construction of the new Empire connection. I also take pride in getting the Murphy Road and many other street projects funded. We fixed our roads without a gas tax. I led the creation of the neighborhood street safety program and the formation of a city committee where livability issues could be addressed. I pushed for better strategic planning and management. I also encouraged our efforts to clean up downtown.

"Ultimately though, a change in our trajectory requires leadership from the top, something we sorely lack. While I believe every member of the council cares deeply about Bend, more than care is required to address our challenges. We need a mayor with vision, skill and leadership experience. We also need city policy set by our elected officials, not city employees. From filling the council vacancy, to the handling of public safety concerns, to the city’s COVID response, I feel we are adrift. While some would praise our subsidized housing initiatives, I simply reply that if they were so successful, we would see housing people could afford. Given the state of our leadership, I’ve come to the conclusion that the wisest use of my time lies with my business and family.

"I appreciate the trust and support placed in me. My experience as a Bend city councilor touched me in many ways. I’ve encountered so many kind and generous people. I did my best to serve the people of our city. I look forward to completing my service and sincerely hope that the next council exceeds my expectations to address the pressing problems we face."