Secretary of State Clarno fires elections director after he detailed problems

Election

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s elections director was abruptly fired in a text message by the secretary of state after he pointed out serious issues with the state’s aging and vulnerable technology for running elections.

Elections Director Stephen Trout learned in a text message Thursday night, as his department and county elections officials were still counting votes from last Tuesday's election, that he was out.

On Friday, Secretary of State Bev Clarno, a Redmond Republican appointed to the position by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, announced to elections officials in Oregon’s 36 counties that “today is also Steve Trout’s last day with the agency.”

Clarno’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that Clarno's chief of staff said Trout gave notice that he was stepping down "and in order to ensure a smooth transition, his last day was Friday."

OPB said Trout sent a letter to the two secretary of state candidates last week, Shemia Fagan and Kim Thatcher, about a litany of issues in the Elections Division, including denial of needed funds for upgrades and a lack of redundancy or resiliency in its systems.