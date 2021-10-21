Attorney Emerson Levy declares bid for Zika’s Oregon House District 53 seat

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Community advocate and attorney Emerson Levy announced Thursday that she is filing to run again for state representative for House District 53, seeking to unseat Republican Jack Zika.

HD-53’s borders were changed in redistricting, and it now (barring successful challenges/revisions) covers the north side of Bend, Tumalo, Sisters and the southwestern part of Redmond.

Levy ran as the Democratic and Independent nominee in 2020, but lost to Zika in the general election, 57-42 percent.

Asked whether she thinks the revised district boundaries will help or hurt her in her new bid for office, Levy told NewsChannel 21: "We'll see!"

Here's the rest of her announcement:

“I am excited for the opportunity to run in this district,” says Levy. “Bend, Redmond, Sisters, and Tumalo are different cities with different needs, but they share common traits. They are becoming increasingly unaffordable, and families are stressed from the pressures of Covid. We need policies that center working families and healthy communities.”

Levy’s background in finance and real estate are essential to this district. Jack Zika, HD-53’s current representative, has failed to support affordable housing by voting against both HB 2009 and SB 282, which established critical foreclosure and mortgage assistance and extended late rent payments for Oregonians hurt financially during this pandemic. Levy’s priorities will include affordable housing, expanding childcare options, and making our schools resilient and safe.

In 2020, Levy worked with Rep. Courtney Neron (HD-26) on a legislative concept for a school safety bill modeled on Alyssa’s Law, which was developed by the family of a Parkland school shooting victim to improve response times in school emergencies.

“Emerson Levy is already doing the work we need to promote safe schools,” says Jefferson Education Service District Board Member Jamie McLeod-Skinner in her endorsement of Levy.

Levy is invested in her community as a volunteer on the State Task Force for School Safety, a member of her daughter’s elementary school PTO, an executive board member at Team Jamie PAC focused on working to elect diverse candidates and amplify marginalized voices, a co-host on the civics podcast The State of Bend and as a State Central Committee delegate.

For more information: EmersonVotes.com or follow on social @Emerson4OR