Rep. Reschke to run for redrawn House District 55, including much of Deschutes County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Rep. E. Werner Reschke, R-Klamath Falls, announced Friday his intent to file to run for state representative for the newly redrawn House District 55 in the Oregon Legislature for the 2023-2024 term.

The announcement said that "Rep. Reschke continues to be one of the most conservative legislators in the State of Oregon as tracked by the American Conservative Union (the organization that sponsors C-PAC each year in Washington, DC).

He is currently serving his third term in House District 56, which includes southern Klamath and Lake counties.

"Rep. Reschke is a strong advocate for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," the announcement added.

Due to redistricting, the newly defined lines of House District 55 now include parts of Klamath and Deschutes counties.

Every 10 years, the Oregon Legislature is required to redraw legislative and congressional district lines to reflect growth and changes in population after the census.

In September, the legislature passed SB 881, establishing lines for a new sixth Oregon congressional seat, and SB 882, redefining new lines for Oregon legislative districts in both the House and Senate.

“It has been an honor to serve the hard-working people of Klamath and Lake counties," Reschke said. " I am grateful to to represent our rural communities and look forward to new opportunities to serving the people of Oregon.”

Candidate filings have been delayed due to Republicans' legal challenge of the lines as drawn by the Democrat-controlled Legislature.