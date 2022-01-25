Tumalo businessman Crumpacker launches 2nd bid for Congress, in redrawn 5th District

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Tumalo businessman and Republican Jimmy Crumpacker announced Tuesday his second bid for a seat in Congress, this time in the newly redrawn Fifth Congressional District.

Two years ago, before last year's redistricting, Crumpacker ran in the GOP primary for the Second District seat formerly held by Greg Walden and finished fourth, behind eventual general-election winner Cliff Bentz, Knute Buehler and Jason Atkinson, garnering about 18% of the vote, or about 21,500 ballots.

This year's filing deadline is March 8. So far, two Republicans have formally filed for the Fifth District, state records show -- Madison Oatman of Bend and Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Happy Valley. Announced Democrats are Fifth District incumbent Rep, Kurt Schrader and Terrebonne resident Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

Here's Crumpacker's news release announcing the run:

CONSERVATIVE BUSINESSMAN, POLITICAL OUTSIDER JIMMY CRUMPACKER LAUNCHES BID FOR OR-05

Bend, OR - Successful conservative businessman Jimmy Crumpacker today announced his bid for Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District. Crumpacker, a seventh-generation Oregonian, had a successful career in the private sector fighting for American energy independence.

“The problems facing Oregon are clear: crime is running rampant in our cities as radicals call to defund the police. Working families are struggling to get by as costs rise and inflation runs to record highs,” said Crumpacker, “Politicians have gotten us into this mess - and it's going to take commonsense businesspeople, taxpayers, Oregonians to get us out of it. That's why I'm running for Congress. It's time to get our state and our nation back on track.”

“For too long, career politicians in Washington have put their interests above our needs. They've focused more on paying back political patrons than delivering results for Oregon,” continued Crumpacker, “I've spent my career in the private sector getting results, and I can't wait to bring that skillset to Washington and get to work for the people of Oregon.”

In conjunction with the launch of his campaign, Crumpacker announced an ad outlining the reasons for his campaign to represent Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District. The ad can be viewed below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eo-cJPxCXY4

Narrator: This past year our country has been ablaze with soaring crime, rising costs, forest fires, and an endless pandemic. Our politicians in Washington have stoked these fires with bad policies, while hard working Americans pay the price. We’ve seen it up close and personal in Oregon. Portland is on fire with violent crime and Central Oregonians see their forests burning down around them. When lawmakers refuse to act, it’s time for new leaders to put out the flames.



Jimmy Crumpacker: I’m Jimmy Crumpacker, a seventh generation Oregonian, and it’s time to stop this dumpster fire that is ruining our great state. As a businessman, I invested in Oregon, created jobs, and helped grow our economy. As your neighbor, I’ve helped feed our hungriest through meals on wheels. It’s time for normal citizens to take back control of our government. Restore law and order. And Stop taxing and spending our children’s future away. I’m Jimmy Crumpacker and I’m running for Congress to extinguish the fires that our politicians in Washington have set ablaze.