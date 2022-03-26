GOP candidate for governor Tim McCloud talks with NewsChannel 21
NewsChannel 21 had a chance to talk Saturday with Tim McCloud, one of the Republican candidates for governor in the May 17 primary. He's married and a father to three girls, and works as a global business markets analyst in public administration. He says being a girls' dad, he wants to focus on female empowerment. Including women's sports, women's independence, and stopping domestic violence. More information: http://www.or4mccloud.com/
