Deschutes County clerk reminds: Voter registration, party choice deadline coming up April 26

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon and Deschutes County voters have until Tuesday, April 26, to register to vote in advance of the upcoming May 17 Primary Election, county Clerk Steve Dennison reminded Tuesday.

Tuesday, April 26, is also the party choice deadline. Voters who wish to vote in the Democratic or Republican closed primary elections need to be registered as a member of that party by the deadline. Voters can update their party affiliation online at www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote. Voters who are not affiliated with a major party will receive a non-partisan ballot that will only contain non-partisan state and local offices and measures.

“Now is a great time to check your voter registration, to make sure you’re prepared to vote in this spring’s primary election,” said Dennison.

Ballots for the primary election mail on Wednesday, April 27.

Voters can check and update their registration status here or with an Oregon Voter Registration Card. For more information, please call the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office at (541) 388-6547.