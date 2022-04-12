City Club, Connect C. Oregon partner for Crook and Jefferson County candidate forums

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- City Club of Central Oregon and Connect Central Oregon have partnered to bring Crook and Jefferson County voters a series of five candidate forums for positions on the May ballot. The forums will be pre-recorded and published on City Club’s YouTube channel. Please submit your questions one week before the forum. The dates and times are below.

These are important races. Learn more about who and what is on the May ballot at the Crook and Jefferson County Websites. All candidates for contested positions have been invited to participate.

The goal of the Crook and Jefferson County Candidate Forums is to provide impartial discourse, educate voters about candidates’ views on issues and stimulate voter participation in the upcoming election. All forums will be moderated by Central Oregon Daily.

***2022 Crook and Jefferson County Candidate Forum Schedule***

Watch the Candidate Forums on City Club’s YouTube channel. Videos will be published at 7 PM (pst) on the dates below. Sign up for email reminders on the upcoming Candidate Forums email info@cityclubCO.org

April 27, 7 pm: Crook County Commission Position 2 - LINK

Candidates Confirmed:

Brian Barney

Cory Whalen

May 2, 7 pm: Jefferson County Sheriff - LINK

Confirmed Candidates:

Marc Heckathron

Jason Pollock

May 4, 7pm: Jefferson County Commission Position 1 – LINK

Confirmed Candidates:

Mae Huston

Mark Wunsch

Laurie Danzuka

May 5, 7 pm: Jefferson County Commission Position 2 - LINK

Confirmed Candidates:

Sabria Rios

Kelly Simmelink

SUBMIT QUESTIONS! The community is encouraged to send questions one week before the event. Please submit your questions now! [ SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS HERE ].

Thank you to this year’s fiscal sponsor Buchanan Schmid LLC. This video series is made possible with production by Connect Central Oregon, supporting community and public affairs activities throughout Central Oregon.

About City Club of Central Oregon

City Club of Central Oregon exists to be the top-of-mind hub for citizens and community leaders. We intentionally shape our community and influence public policy while preserving our uniquely warm and connected culture. We champion “passionately non-partisan” discussion between diverse perspectives. To learn more, please visit our website at cityclubco.org.

About Connect Central Oregon

Connecting communities through supporting technology and providing opportunities for students to grow from technical real-world learning. Started in 2019, Connect Central Oregon has been serving our community through service learning – supporting our future leaders.