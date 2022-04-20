Decision 2022: Tense Jefferson County sheriff’s race between two candidates

Third candidate is on the ballot, but not active in campaign

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Jefferson County sheriff’s race between appointee Marc Heckathorn and challenger Jason Jason Pollock has been filled with tense claims and a bit of controversy, including Heckathorn's role in a third candidate sharing the ballot.

“Our skill sets are greatly different, and I think mine are more in line for what Jefferson County needs as their next sheriff,” Heckathorn said of his election opponent.

Pollock said of Heckathorn, “He doesn’t really have the hands-on experience that I have in working the road.”

Heckathorn and Pollock are actually only two of the three candidates on the ballot for sheriff.

When 35-year veteran Jim Adkins retired from the position last June, Jefferson County commissioners unanimously selected Heckathorn as interim sheriff, until this year's election

Heckathorn is a 23-year sheriff’s office veteran and has served as a patrol deputy, school resource officer. marine deputy, patrol sergeant, detective, captain, jail commander and most recently as undersheriff.

With an associate's and bachelor's degree in criminal justice, he feels he is the most qualified candidate for the job.

“So I've really been preparing my entire career for the opportunity to be sheriff,” Heckathorn said.

Jason Pollock is a 19-year veteran of the office who’s served as a patrol deputy, lake and forest PGE, search and rescue coordinator, detective for child abuse and sex crimes, and a supervisor.

He feels his on-the-street experience makes him the best fit.

“There is a huge difference between being an administrator and being a leader,” Pollock said. “You don’t have to be in a position of administration to be a leader.”

The election has had some controversy, as the third candidate on the ballot, Rick Dupont, has shown no real interest in being sheriff.

“There’s been some speculation that he kind of put his hat in the ring or maybe split votes or something as some kind of plant?” NewsChannel 21 reporter Noah Chast asked Heckathorn.

“That’s silly, absolutely,” Heckthorn said. “If he was a plant candidate and was trying to actually get votes, he would be making public comments.”

Heckathorn paid for and dropped off Dupont's filing, and said he did so because if the election only had two candidates, it couldn’t take place until November.

But with three, it can in May.

“So when nobody had filed to be a third person, that’s when I approached Rick and asked if he would be willing to do that and it’s simply … you know, nothing underhanded about it in the sense that i asked him, it’s simply to allow the election take place,” Heckathorn said.

Pollock is not a fan of the move.

“It appears dishonest, and unethical,” Pollock said. “That's an issue and I think people see it as dishonest and unethical.”

NewsChannel has reached out to Dupont and he had no comment.

There's also a bit of bad blood between the two candidates, with Pollock being demoted shortly after Heckathorn took over as interim sheriff.

“You know, I believe it was retaliation,” Pollock said. “I think his claim to say that it was not retaliation is not a very good claim.”

Heckathorn said it was strictly a performance-based demotion, and he has no ill will towards Pollock.

“When it comes to those kinds of things, everyones going to have a perspective when it comes up,” Heckathorn said.

Both Heckathorn and Pollock say they want to keep addressing the drug and alcohol, and mental health crises they’re seeing in Jefferson County.

Pollock said, “As a street cop, I’ve seen the impact that certain things can have on families, and I would really like to take a big part of that and change it.”

Heckathorn said he's looking forward to getting past the politics and focusing on the job instead.

“I think the people will make the right decision, when given the opportunity,” Heckathorn said. “And I'm so fortunate, honestly, to have this happening in May, because it's going to allow us to move forward and get back to doing the work we need to be doing out in the community.”