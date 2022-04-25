Voters’ Pamphlets arrive for May 17 primary; ballots hit the mail this week

And a reminder: Tuesday is voter registration/update-party change deadline

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Wednesday, more than 153,000 ballots for the May 17 Primary Election will be mailed to registered voters in Deschutes County.

County Clerk Steve Dennison encourages voters to vote early and take advantage of pre-paid postage for ballots.

If voters do not receive their ballot by Wednesday, May 4, they are encouraged to call the Deschutes County Elections at (541) 388-6547.

This year, ballot packets will not include optional blue paper secrecy sleeves. The outer signature envelope has a security weave on the inside that will protect ballot privacy.

Voters’ Pamphlets

Voters’ Pamphlets with information about candidates and measures from local jurisdictions for the May Primary have already mailed. The Voters’ Pamphlet is available online at www.deschutescounty.gov/elections.

Return Your Ballot

Signed and sealed ballots must be returned to an Official Ballot Drop Site by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots that are returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day. A stamp is not required.

Official Ballot Drop Sites open on Friday, April 29. A full list of Official Ballot Drop sites is available here. Drop Sites will close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Deschutes County Elections staff remind voters to sign ballot return envelopes. The signature on each voter’s ballot return envelope is verified against the voter’s signature on file. The signature must match before a ballot can be counted.

Election Results

Preliminary election results will be posted online after 8 p.m. on election night at www.deschutescounty.gov/electionresults.

Questions and resources

Additional information about the May 17, 2022 Primary Election is available online at www.deschutescounty.gov/elections.

If voters need assistance with voting or casting their ballot, they are encouraged to call the Deschutes County Elections Office at (541) 388-6547.