County Democratic leaders at odds with DCCC, Biden in Oregon’s 5th District primary race

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The race for the Democratic nomination for Oregon's Fifth Congressional District is now drawing national attention.

After President Joe Biden's endorsement this week of incumbent Kurt Schrader for the newly redrawn district, which stretches from Clackamas County and the Portland suburbs over the Cascades to Bend. the leaders for the Democratic parties in Deschutes, Clackamas and Marion counties have sent a letter asking the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to stop campaigning for Schrader.

All three county party organizations are endorsing Schrader's opponent, Jamie McLeod-Skinner of Terrebonne. In the letter, the county leaders said the DCCC should allow "Oregon Democrats to chose who represents" them in Congress.

As County Democratic Parties in Oregon’s newly drawn 5th Congressional district, we represent thousands of Democrats who are concerned about who will represent us in Washington, D.C.

After serious deliberation, our members in Deschutes, Marion, and Clackamas Counties took the unprecedented step of endorsing in a primary election – and we overwhelmingly voted to endorse Jamie McLeod-Skinner. Not only is Jamie a solid Democrat, she has the trust of Oregonians and is best positioned to win the general election in the newly drawn OR-5.

We appreciate the DCCC is gearing up to help Oregon Democrats in the general election, and we look forward to working with you. However, Oregon Democrats get to decide who will be our nominee for OR-5, which includes 53% new voters. We are dismayed that the DCCC refuses to let Oregon Democrats decide who we want to represent us. Kurt Schrader may be a dues-paying DCCC member, but he is not a true incumbent in the newly drawn OR-5.

In February, the DCCC sent a campaign operative to the Deschutes and Linn County Democrats meetings and attempted to recruit volunteers for Schrader’s campaign. Now, the DCCC is funding a campaign staffer to work on Kurt Schrader’s team. In Clackamas County they have moved in a full-time coordinator and two field people. Recently, we learned the House Majority PAC is spending tens of thousands of dollars on pro-Schrader Facebook ads in our district.

The Deschutes, Clackamas, Marion County Democratic parties, represented by their Chairs, are writing to respectfully ask that you cease your active support of Kurt Schrader during the primary election. We are working to elect a Congressmember who represents Oregon’s Democratic values. Oregonians get to decide who will represent us.

Members of our local democratic parties who are the most informed and engaged with their voting neighbors chose to endorse Jamie McLeod Skinner because she aligns with their values and the legislative objectives of the Democratic Party of Oregon. Where Kurt Schrader wavers and walks back key legislation that would improve the lives of working families Jamie McLeod Skinner has decades of demonstrated support of issues that are top of mind of voters right now: drug price regulation, addressing climate change and the rising costs of living. We’ve seen Kurt Schrader’s best work on these issues and believe it is time to send a new person to congress who we believe can deliver for working Oregonians.

We formally request that you immediately stop campaigning for Schrader in the primary election. Allow Oregon Democrats to choose who represents us in Congress.

Signed,

Jason Burge, Chair, Deschutes County Democrats

Jan Lee, Chair, Clackamas County Democrats

Carina Perez Europa, Chair, Marion County Democrats