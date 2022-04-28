Oregon Democrats to host forum at Sunriver summit featuring 3 candidates for governor

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Sunday at 11:15 a.m. at the 2022 Oregon Summit in Sunriver, the Democratic Party of Oregon will host a governor’s forum featuring Democratic candidates (in alphabetical last name order): Tina Kotek, Tobias Read and Patrick Starnes.

The Summit is a weekend-long, one-of-a-kind event which celebrates Democrats within the Party and our many Democratic allies who champion change and strive for a better future for Oregonians and all Americans.

The forum will be moderated by State Party Chair KC Hanson and will be livestreamed at OregonSummit.org. A recording of the forum will be made publicly available after the event.

All Democratic candidates for governor were invited to qualify for participation in the forum. The requirements to qualify were as follows:

The candidate must have set up a campaign account with the Oregon Secretary of State and reported in ORESTAR. The candidate must have deposited at least $35,000 into their campaign account as publicly reported in ORESTAR. The candidate must have received at least 100 individual campaign donations of $50 or less from 100 different individuals residing in Oregon. The candidate must have collected “signatures” from 250 registered Oregon Democrats on an individualized online DPO petition supporting the candidate’s participation in the forum.

“We’re so honored to have these three wonderful Democratic candidates join us for this important forum, and we look forward to hearing their visions for Oregon’s families, our communities, and our future,” said Hanson. “We anticipate a robust and interesting discussion about the most pressing issues facing Oregon voters.”