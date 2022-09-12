NewsChannel 21 to air, livestream six Decision 2022 debates in coming weeks

First up: The Bend mayoral candidates Tuesday evening

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – NewsChannel 21 will air a series of six debates in the coming weeks to help voters cast an informed ballot, starting with Tuesday evening’s debate, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., between the two candidates for Bend mayor, Councilor Melanie Kebler and former councilor Chris Piper.

All of the events, including the first televised debate of the fall between the three leading candidates for governor, also will be livestreamed on KTVZ.COM.

Here’s the rest of the schedule:

6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21: Redmond mayor, with candidates Charles Baer, Ed Fitch, Jay Patrick and Ben Schimmoller.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27: Oregon governor, with Republican Christine Drazan, non-affiliated Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek, to be hosted by OSU-Cascades.

6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3: Fifth Congressional District, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner

6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13: Deschutes County Commissioner Position 1, Republican incumbent Tony DeBone and Democrat Oliver Tatom; Position 3, Republican incumbent Patti Adair and Democrat Morgan Schmidt.

6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18: Oregon House, District 53, Democrat Emerson Levy and Republican Michael Sipe; District 54, Democrat incumbent Jason Kropf and Republican Judy Trego

We hope you'll join us. Recordings of the debates will be made available on KTVZ.COM.