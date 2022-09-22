City Club of C.O., League of Women Voters of Deschutes County set candidate forums

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- City Club of Central Oregon and the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County have partnered to bring Deschutes County voters a series of in-person candidate forums for positions on the General Election.

Learn more about who and what is on the 2022 ballot at the Deschutes County website. All candidates for contested positions have been invited to participate. The Deschutes County Candidate Forums aim to provide impartial discourse, educate voters about candidates’ views on issues and stimulate voter participation in the upcoming election.

The LWVDC and CCCO expect attendees at our 2022 Candidate Forums to conduct themselves with civility. Civil discourse means, at a minimum, mutually respectful, courteous, constructive and orderly communication. Those attending the event should hold all applause until the conclusion of the forum and remain quiet during the forum.

For more information on civility, visit the CCCO website for the Tools of Civility or read the Oct. LWVDC Freedom Readers book club book pick, Choosing Civility by P. M. Forni.

There is no cost or pre-registration for the forums and entrance will be granted until the room is full. The forums will be recorded for viewing and posted at least 48 hours following the event. Questions may be submitted via the events page on the LWVD, CCCO websites and at Vote411.com.



***2022 Deschutes County Candidate Forum Schedule***

Sisters City Council

Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m.

Sisters Fire Station Community Hall

Oregon State House Representatives 53 and 54

Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.

Deschutes County Sawyer Room

Deschutes County Commissioners

Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Deschutes County Sawyer Room

Redmond Mayor and Redmond City Council

Oct. 22

12:00 p.m.-Mayor

2:00 p.m.-City Council

Redmond Veterans of Foreign Wars

Bend City Council Positions 4 & 5

Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m.

Larkspur Community Center

Venue sponsored by Summit West and Southeast Bend Neighborhood Association

Bend City Council Position 6 & Mayor

Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m.

Larkspur Community Center

Venue sponsored by Summit West and Southeast Bend Neighborhood Association

US House 5th District

Oct. 29, 11:00 a.m.

South Sister Room, Redmond Fairgrounds

###

About City Club of Central Oregon

City Club of Central Oregon exists to be the top-of-mind hub for citizens and community leaders. We intentionally shape our community and influence public policy while preserving our uniquely warm and connected culture. We champion “passionately non-partisan” discussion between diverse perspectives. To learn more, please visit our website at cityclubco.org.

About the League of Women Voters - Deschutes County

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. We never support or oppose any political party or candidate.

The League of Women Voters has two distinct roles.