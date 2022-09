Here's Part 1 of NewsChannel 21's Decision 2022 debate Thursday evening on Measure 114, the gun safety and regulation measure on Oregon's Nov. 8 ballot. Bend Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman spoke in favor of the measure and attorney Shawn Kollie in opposition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.