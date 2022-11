NewsChannel 21's Carly Keenan, at the Deschutes Democrats' watch party, speaks with Bend mayoral candidate Melanie Kebler about her early lead, while Noah Chast, at a similar Republican gathering, spoke to her competitor, Chris Piper, who said there were still many votes being counted and he was remaining optimistic.

