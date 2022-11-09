Speakers discuss psilocybin election results after opt-out, ban votes around state

A media briefing via Zoom on Wednesday covered the election results on measures involving psilocybin. Healing Advocacy Fund Executive Director Sam Chapman, Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang, and Jackson County therapist and veteran Drew Snyder all spoke, discussing Measure 109, and an overall timeline.

Most Oregon measures to opt out of or ban psilocybin manufacturing and service centers won voter approval Tuesday, as officials said the state has been slow to complete land-use rules governing their approval.

Five counties -- Coos, Curry, Douglas, Klamath and Josephine -- voted for the bans or opt-outs, while Deschutes and Jackson voters rejected those moves and agreed to allow such uses. In Central Oregon, Crook and Jefferson counties and several cities, including Redmond, voted against the therapeutic use approved by voters statewide in 2020, but opposed by most counties and rural areas.