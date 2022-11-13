Read: Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s statement conceding 5th District race to Lori Chavez-DeRemer

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Oregon's U.S. House Fifth District race to Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer on Sunday, shortly after The Associated Press called the close, hard-fought race for Chavez-DeRemer.

Here's her full statement:

“From day one, our team worked hard to bridge the divides across our diverse district, to focus on the needs of working people and our environment, and to protect our fundamental rights and democracy. We listened to voters and proposed solutions for Oregonians.

“While there are still votes to count, it appears that the ultimate result will not be the outcome we worked so hard to achieve. I spoke with Lori to congratulate her and wish her well in representing Oregon’s Fifth District during these challenging times. Our success as Oregonians is dependent on the success of our elected leaders, and I encourage all of us to help our elected leaders bridge our divides to address our common challenges.

“As we transition from this election cycle, I am left with a tremendous sense of gratitude. I am grateful for the support of my family. And I also want to thank Lori’s family, who I enjoyed meeting during the campaign, for their support of her as well.

“I am grateful for those who worked so hard on our campaign -- our team, our volunteers, our partners -- and everyone who contributed to our efforts to work toward a better tomorrow for Oregonians. It is your commitment that gives me hope for our future. We must all stay engaged in working towards that future where all Oregonians can thrive. That’s what I will continue to do, and I hope you will join me.

“I also want to thank those working to count every vote and to ensure all eligible votes are reported -- you play a crucial role in protecting our democracy.”