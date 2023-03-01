Deschutes County Clerk’s Office to test vote counting system for March 14 special election

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In preparation for the March 14 Special Election, the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office will test the County’s vote counting system at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 6.

The certification is conducted before each election and occurs at the County Clerk’s Office which is on the second floor of 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend.

As a reminder, measures and candidate information are available online at deschutescounty.gov/elections. The only measure on the ballot is the formation of the Terrebonne Sanitary (sewer) District.

For questions, please contact Deschutes County Elections at (541) 388-6547.