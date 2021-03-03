Regulators OK wave energy testing project off Oregon coast

Environment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal energy regulators have given Oregon State University initial approval for a groundbreaking wave energy testing facility off the coast.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the PacWave South project is designed to facilitate and accelerate the development of wave energy technology. The technology harnesses the motion of the ocean to generate electricity.

Oregon is considered to have a high potential for wave energy generation – far higher by coastal area than Washington or California.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a license to the project on Monday, but another review period must pass before OSU gets final approval.