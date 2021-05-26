Gov. Brown signs bill to widen access to electric vehicles, charging devices

Environment

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday signed House Bill 2165, legislation introduced by the governor’s office to expand access to electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, particularly to people with low incomes and people of color.

Here's a news release from the governor's office detailing the bill:

The transportation sector is the largest single source of greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon, and pollutants from diesel and gasoline combustion pose immediate public health risks for vulnerable communities in Oregon, particularly Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal and communities of color.

“In Oregon, we are taking action to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and address the climate crisis head on. From commercial trucks to personal cars, the future of transportation in this country is electric,” Brown said. “With this bill, we will build on Oregon’s ambitious goals for increasing the number of zero-emission vehicles on the road.

“The next generation of electric cars, vans, trucks, and SUVs will have the range and capability to handle even the toughest conditions rural Oregon roads can throw at them. With the passage of HB 2165, these next generation vehicles can become more accessible to all income levels and communities.”

In addition to Oregon’s state-level goals for electrification and vehicle emission reductions, Governor Brown, as the chair of the Western Governors' Association, has launched the Electric Vehicles Roadmap Initiative to lay out the path to the adoption of zero-emission technology, from consumer incentives and tax exemptions to building the electric vehicle infrastructure we will need across the West.

HB 2165 addresses equity by expanding the benefits of vehicle electrification to communities of color, rural, and low-income communities across Oregon. It also helps Oregon achieve its ambitious electric vehicle goals through an extension of the state’s successful EV rebate program and the collection of a new utility charge for utilities to expand EV infrastructure. The bill: