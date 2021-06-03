Deschutes County Solid Waste holding household hazardous waste disposal events

Environment

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County’s Department of Solid Waste is hosting special one-day collection events in Sisters, La Pine and Redmond this summer where residents can drop off household hazardous waste for free.

At these events, residents can drop off household hazardous waste products such as lawn and gardening materials, photo and pool/spa chemicals, paint, cleaning solutions, motor oil and used batteries, fluorescent bulbs and tubes and small propane tanks (5-gallon BBQ size and smaller).

Business-generated hazardous waste, medical waste, explosives, fireworks, ammunition, drums/barrels, compressed gas cylinders will not be accepted.

Events will be held:

In Sisters, on Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sisters Recycling Center.



In La Pine, on Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Pine High School.



In Redmond, on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

For more information, residents should visit www.deschutes.org/sw or call the Department of Solid Waste at (541) 317-3163