Second phase of Paulina Creek restoration project begins

(Update: Adding video, more information)

First phase was completed earlier this year

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The second phase of a restoration project on Paulina Creek is getting underway.

The project is expected to improve the function of sections of Paulina Creek near Ogden Group Camp. The U.S. Forest Service has already removed invasive plant species, cut down trees to slow down creek flow and removed berms to help the creeks sinuosity.

Marlot Fisher, a botanist with the U.S. Forest Service, told NewsChannel 21 on Monday that past mining work in the forest likely changed the creek's natural flow state.

“There’s not a lot of biodiversity out here with the plant community," Fisher said. "A lot of invasive species had established here.”

The restoration project was made possible by a $100,000 grant from TC Energy. Because the creek near Ogden Group Camp is not home to any endangered species, the Forest Service was unable to find other funding.

The Forest Service is also helping establish a defined pathway, which will help protect native plants that the agency will be planting this fall.

Fisher admitted that getting the creek fully back to its natural state is likely not possible because of the Forest Road 21 bridge, but the Forest Service will continue to try.

“Ideally we would like to have this creek to connect to the Upper Little Deschutes River,” Fisher said.

The Deschutes National Forest crews also will be expanding the existing floodplain and better defining the Peter Skene Ogden Trail.

You can find more information on the project at the Forest Service website.