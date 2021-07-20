Arnold Irrigation piping project comment period extended as DRW residents fight back

Environment

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Anyone looking to weigh in on the Arnold Irrigation District's draft plan to pipe more than 13 miles of its main canal now has until this Friday to submit comments.

The deadline extension comes as a group of Deschutes River Woods and Woodside Ranch residents argue against the project, due to its impacts, environmental concerns and the burial of a historic wooden flume.

The draft plan can be viewed here.

You can submit public comment on the USDA - Natural Resources Conservation Service's website.

Here's the initial public comment announcement from last month on the proposed $47 million project: https://ktvz.com/news/environment/2021/06/09/public-comments-sought-on-arnold-irrigations-42-million-13-2-mile-canal-piping-project/

Jack Hirsh is seeking more information from the Farmers Conservation Alliance and a subcontractor for the USDA. He will have a full report coming up on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.