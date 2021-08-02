Skip to Content
Delayed by COVID, then fire, Deschutes Land Trust resumes Whychus Creek restoration

Russ McMillan/Deschutes Land Trust
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After being delayed by the pandemic, and then last month's Grandview Fire, restoration work on a 1.5-mile stretch of Whychus Creek is now underway.

This is the second phase of a restoration project by The Deschutes Land Trust to improve habitat in and around the creek for fish and wildlife.

The current phase is scheduled to last until 2023.

Crews are currently working on removing berms holding the stream in a straight alignment. The land trust says this will promote natural movement of the stream through the floodplain.

