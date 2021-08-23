DEQ extends Deschutes County, S. Oregon air quality advisory until at least Wednesday

Environment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality advisory Monday for Southern and Central Oregon due to smoke from wildfires in the Southern Oregon Cascades and Northern California. Smoke is mostly affecting communities near and downwind of existing fires.

** Información en español **

Counties under advisory are Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake and Deschutes. Douglas and Curry counties may also experience intermittent smoke.

DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.

Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare provider’s advice.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke.N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly fitted and worn. They won’t work for everyone, especially children. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their doctor before wearing a respirator. Get more information about protecting your health during wildfires.