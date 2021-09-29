Renewable diesel fuel coming to Bend: Some drivers excited, others hesitant
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Diesel drivers in Bend will be the first in Oregon to fill up with renewable diesel fuel at the pump.
James Haselhofer is the director of marketing for Carson, the partner company working with Neste to make environmentally friendly diesel fuel.
“Well, I think this is a win-win, in terms of how it works,” Haselhofer said Wednesday.
Haselhofer said the fuel, called R99, is made from waste from soy, meat, restaurants and other industries.
The companies said compared to fossil-based diesel, this fuel burns cleaner, reduces maintenance, can be stored longer and delivers up to 80% less greenhouse gas. More details at: https://www.neste.us/neste-my-renewable-diesel/product-information
“We’re moving away from fossil fuels and the harmful emissions that fossil fuels cause,” Haselhofer said.
The fuel arrives at the pumps at Quickway Market in southeast Bend on Oct. 15 and will be with their other specialty fuels, but at a higher price.
NewsChannel 21 spoke to Joey Adams, a Bend resident and diesel user, to see if he would try the new fuel.
“Yeah, I can get behind it, for sure,” Adams said. “I mean, gas prices are going up anyway, so it’s not too much more. I’m already driving a diesel, so it's not too great for the environment. But if I can help in any which way I can, definitely.”
But Shaun Redding, a lead tech at Performance Authority in northeast Bend, is not ready to jump on board.
“Personally, I would probably avoid it at this point,” Redding said.
He said he deals with trucks having issues from traditional diesel replacements all the time, and would like to see some more testing before he fills up his own truck with it.
“Somebody's going to have to run it to get the testing done, but I personally wouldn’t want my truck to be the tester for it, unfortunately,” Redding said.
Haselhofer said the fuel has been used by larger vehicle fleets for years and has received positive feedback from those companies.
He hopes the public's use will have a similar, positive result.
“People talk about solutions to climate change as hybrid solutions -- it’s not just one thing,” Haselhofer said. “Maybe electric cars will be a piece of the puzzle, but maybe also renewable fuels will be a piece of the puzzle as well.”
Neste is also working on renewable aviation fuel and hopes to have renewable regular gas sometime in the future.
Comments
8 Comments
It’s biodiesel. Nothing new. It’s never been sold in Bend because it turns into peanut butter at freezing and it will ruin your hoses and seals in older diesel vehicles. Have fun with that.
1st in Oregon??? not hardly we have been burning biodiesel for many years. In fact it is mandated by our legislature that within Portland all diesel must be 25% bio and the rest of the state must be minumum 5% – passed the legislature in 2007. At one time there were pumps, very few actually, that were providing 100%. They said at that time that if you are following someone and smell french fries, that is most likely what they are burning is biodiesel.
This is not, the reporter says, the kind of biodiesel used previously. We will have more details on the air and by this evening online.
Renewable diesel is a great product. It is definitely not biodiesel. Biodiesel is a animal or plant oil cleaned and treated with alcohol to make a product similar to diesel (FAME). Renewable diesel is the same base product that has been run through a refinery. The outcome is chemically identical to diesel. Same properties, but fewer impurities.
Well I won’t put this fuel in my truck… Most biodiesel… Will kill most modern high pressure direct injection diesel engines that operates about 26,000lbs psi. It will clog your injectors and fuel filters.. Old diesel engine won’t have any issues… Beware but good luck. 🤦
I clicked the link and it says the fuel is top tier certified and the gel point is -4 F, sounds legit if true
R99 is renewable diesel not bio diesel, not the same thing. Compared to petroleum diesel it costs considerably more, you get 10% less in fuel milage, lowers your horse power, and will void your warranty on any fuel related repairs. It’s made from a blend of various things but most of it is from palm oil which comes mostly from deforestation operations in Indonesia. This is also the first step of governor Brown’s effort in banning petroleum diesel in Oregon.
this is not news