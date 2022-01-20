Upper Deschutes Watershed council holding speaker series about Whychus Creek

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Upper Deschutes Watershed Council is holding a six-part informational speaker series about Whychus Creek and its watershed.

Thanks to recent funding from the Roundhouse Foundation, the council is working with its natural resource partners to present an educational watershed series for community members to learn about the history, hydrology, habitat conditions, native fish, water conservation, stream restoration activities, and ways that you can become an engaged steward for Whychus Creek.

They will coordinate each session with presentations from our partners from the Deschutes National Forest, Deschutes River Conservancy, Oregon Water Resource Department, the Fly FIsher's Place, the City of Sisters, Three Sisters Irrigation District, and others.

The series will culminate with an in-person tour of restoration projects along Whychus Creek.

The schedule for the watershed speaker series is as follows:

February 15th, 5:30 to 7:30

Whychus Creek 101: Watershed Overview and History



March 1st, 5:30 to 7:30

Whychus Creek Hydrology and Water Use



March 15th, 5:30 to 7:30 Water Use and Conservation



April 5th, 5:30 to 7:30

Habitat Restoration and Native Fish



April 19th, 5:30 to 7:30

Climate Change and Glacier Health



Early May (TBD) 9:00 to 4:00 Whychus Watershed Tour



The speaker series will be held at the Sisters Library. All presentations will be delivered in-person with a virtual attendance option. The Whychus Watershed Tour will be held outside in-person. Pre-registration is required.

For more information or to register, contact Kolleen Miller at kmiller@restorethedeschutes.org.