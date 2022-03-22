Gov. Brown declares state of drought emergency for Crook, Jefferson, Morrow counties

Deschutes, Gilliam counties have made similar requests; Klamath was the first granted

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Gov. Kate Brown has signed an executive order declaring states of drought emergency for three more counties – Crook, Jefferson and Morrow – to provide more avenues for help as worsening drought conditions threaten continued major economic impacts.

The governor signed the executive order Monday for the three counties, who passed resolutions in early March declaring drought emergencies and seeking the state declarations. The first such executive order was issued March 4 for hard-hit Klamath County, and a request by Gilliam County last week is pending.

"I find the low snowpack, low reservoir levels and low streamflow have caused or will cause natural and economic disaster conditions" in those counties, the order states.

Deschutes County commissioners approved a resolution last week as well, declaring a countywide state of emergency and requesting a state declaration for the third straight year, due to the severe economic and other impacts.

After a county submits a request for a state drought declaration, “state and federal officials meet to evaluate the data, and the Oregon Drought Readiness Council makes a recommendation to the governor,” said Charles Boyle, the governor’s deputy communications director.