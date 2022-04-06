‘Nature of Oregon Day’ proclaimed for Thursday

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund encourage all Oregonians to celebrate Thursday, April 7 as Nature of Oregon Day.

The Nature of Oregon Day represents a new opportunity for all Oregonians to bring awareness to critical conservation goals and reduce barriers for underserved communities to connect with the outdoors.

"Oregon is renowned for its natural beauty, bounty, and unique places from our iconic forests to our stunning shorelines and majestic mountains," said Governor Kate Brown. "April 7th is Nature of Oregon Day––let's celebrate by getting outside and enjoying Oregon's amazing outdoor recreation opportunities. And let's take a moment to recognize what a healthy environment means for Oregonians of all backgrounds and walks of life."

More than 4 million people and 700 species make Oregon home. Healthy landscapes are as vital to the animals and plants that live here as they are to our own physical, social, and economic well-being.

The Conservation and Recreation Fund was established to work alongside ODFW and the Oregon Conservation Strategy, a blueprint for conserving Oregon's fish, wildlife, and habitats. The program provides grants to projects that benefit Conservation Strategy species and also support community-science research, outdoor equity and recreation accessibility.

"ODFW is dedicated to protecting and enhancing fish, wildlife, and their habitats. Through the support of the OCRF, we can continue to promote access and opportunities for Oregonians to enjoy our great state," said Curt Melcher, director of ODFW.

Growing pressures from population growth and environmental changes make stewarding our natural resources increasingly challenging. In addition, far too many individuals face significant barriers to engaging in the outdoors.

"The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund is excited to continue to work alongside all sectors to build a broader conservation and recreation legacy," said Karl Wenner, OCRF Chairperson. "Together we can protect and maintain our communities – plants, animals, and humans – for generations to come. This is the Nature of Oregon," added Wenner.

The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund (OCRF) is a public-private partnership created in 2019, which has distributed roughly $2 million dollars of funds in support of over 60 projects focused on a wide range of projects from community-science research to outdoor equity and recreation accessibility, and even wildlife safety. More information on the OCRF can be found at OregonIsAlive.org.