You can watch a pair of nesting golden eagles, and their eaglet, live at Whychus Creek in Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The East Cascades Audubon Society has a golden eagle camera project with a website where viewers can watch a live camera and past recorded activities at a nest of golden eagles on Whychus Creek in Sisters.

The website is at https://www.goldeneaglecam.org/home/live-camera#comments There is more information on that page and an "About" page on the website.

The pair of nesting eagles have been coming to that nest for about a decade and have been named Petra and Rocky, Jim Hammond said Friday.

This year, one egg has hatched, and the eaglet has been named "Stormy," because the hatching occurred during the stormy weather the area had in early April.

Stormy will leave the nest in the middle of June, and Hammond said the activities of getting ready for that and maturing over the nest month or so are quite interesting to watch.