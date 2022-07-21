New monthly ‘Raise the Deschutes’ seminars offer opportunity to learn about water in Deschutes Basin

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes River Conservancy, in concert with many of its local partners, is launching the Raise the Deschutes Seminar Series. The series provides an opportunity to learn about water in the Deschutes Basin, challenges with water supply, and solutions for resiliency.

The monthly Raise the Deschutes Seminar Series provides opportunities for the public to engage with water experts who will present on and answer questions regarding the primary water issues affecting the Deschutes River Basin, including water supply, river hydrology, climate change, canal piping, and water conservation options.

The first in the year-long series took place on July 14th and covered topics surrounding hydrology and water management. Oregon Water Resources Department’s Hydrologist, Jonathan LaMarche, presented with Lisa Seales, DRC’s Programs Manager, facilitating.

“We were pleased with the launch of this series and the companion website. We see a real need for educational resources for Central Oregon residents and anyone interested in water issues in the basin. These issues are complex and it’s easy to hear bit of information here and there and misunderstand the bigger picture of what’s happening with water in the basin,” said Lisa Seales. “With a background as an instructor teaching water resource courses at OSU-Cascades, it’s gratifying to use my skills to help educate the public.”

While each seminar will be primarily geared toward an in-person audience, DRC is providing professionally live-streamed and recorded options to reach a wider audience. DRC has also launched an additional community resource to raise public awareness and understanding of water issues online at www.raisethedeschutes.org.

Partners in the Deschutes Basin have been working together for decades to solve long-standing water management issues. This seminar series will introduce participants to the projects and programs that are addressing these issues, including the recently launched Deschutes Water Bank pilot.

The next seminar is scheduled for August 17th and will help explain the connection between water rights, rivers, and agriculture.

Event information:

August 17th - Whose Water is it Anyway? Water Rights 101: How 1909 Water Law is Impacting the Deschutes Basin Today

Register

About the seminar:

Do rivers have rights? Back when Oregon was developing its water laws in the early 1900s, any water that remained unused and left instream was considered wasted. As Euro-American settlers flocked to the West in search of land, water rights were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the date that water was put to use. When all was said and done, more water rights were given out than could be sustained by the river. This resulted in deep inequities between water users and highly managed flows that led to the decline in the overall health of the rivers and species in the basin.

It wasn’t until 1987 that rivers themselves gained legal water rights under Oregon’s Instream Water Rights Act. Since 1996, Deschutes River Conservancy has been putting this Act to use. Join us on August 17th for an interactive discussion on how we got in the water situation we’re in and what we can do moving forward.



Where: Open Space Event Studios in Bend's Midtown District

When: Monthly

Time: 6 pm to 8 pm

Each seminar will be one hour but will include gathering time before and afterward to mingle, have a drink, and ask additional questions.

Cost: FREE

The Deschutes River Conservancy (DRC) formed 25 years ago with a mission to restore streamflow and improve water quality in the Deschutes River Basin. The DRC has a multi-stakeholder board and through collaborative efforts has restored up to 208 cfs (equivalent to 93,357 gallons per minute) of flow in the basin with non-litigious, voluntary, and market-based

programs. For more information about the DRC visit www.deschutesriver.org.