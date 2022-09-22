Commute Options urges participation in 2022 ‘Get There Challenge,’ set to begin Oct. 3

Save gas money, reduce your carbon footprint, and get active

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Get There Challenge helps Oregonians drive less and use transportation options more. Now in its 10th year, the Challenge reduces traffic and emissions across the state, making Oregon a better place to live, work, and play. The Get There Challenge is Oct. 3 through Oct. 16.

Challenge participants can log transportation options, trips, and remote work, plus unlock all kinds of fun and knowledge-building achievements for the chance to win great prizes. Anyone age 18 or older who lives and/or works in Oregon can join the Get There Challenge at any time, Oct. 3-16, by visiting GetThereOregon.org.

To celebrate 10 years, the Get There Challenge will offer 10 different transportation options achievements to unlock online at GetThereOregon.org. Earn badges and points toward weekly and grand prize drawings. Achievements include logging trips, sharing your challenge story, optimizing your home office, and more. Plus, grand prize winners will receive one of two $500 Visa cash cards or $1,500 toward a custom Bike Friday folding bike.

The Challenge is powered by Get There Connect, a trip planning and ride matching tool. Get There is a program of the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Commute Options is a nonprofit based in Bend, Oregon, dedicated to transportation options that connect people of all ages to the places they go – employees to their workplaces, students to their schools, and neighbors within their communities. They champion active transportation and infrastructure improvements, fostering essential partnerships, and educating the community on transportation options.