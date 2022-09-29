Pacific Power incentives charge customer shift to EVs as National Drive Electric Week approaches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pacific Power is supporting customers making the shift to electric vehicles with valuable incentives as National Drive Electric Week approaches.

Drivers looking to go gas-free can access discounts on the price of electricity for vehicle charging, newly available home charging equipment rebates, and a larger array of EV infrastructure across the Pacific Power service territory.

“When you look over the life of a car, the total cost of ownership is now lower for an EV than a gas-powered vehicle," said Kate Hawley, Senior Product Manager at Pacific Power.

Drivers electrifying their vehicles can take advantage of the following incentives:

Residential Pacific Power customers can get $500 to $1,000 toward installing an at-home charger, depending on income level

Business and multifamily property owners (apartment complexes) can get up to $3,000 per port

We also offer EV drivers deep discounts in the way they pay for electricity through an incentive called Time of Use.

We’re also investing big dollars in electric vehicle mobility for Oregon communities, especially in underserved and rural regions — more than $2.5 million to date. Pacific Power E-Mobility Grants have helped communities purchase e-bikes in Corvallis, electric tractors in Prineville, an electric school bus in Bend, an EV and charger for a health clinic in Portland. We’ve also installed fast charging stations in Bend, Klamath Falls, Madras, Otis, and Mill City.

"With our work in expanding our service territory’s charging infrastructure, we are making EV ownership and operation more accessible to customers,” Hawley said.

How much would going electric save you? See what savings are available in your area based on your average mileage, energy use, budget and rebate availability with our WattPlan tool at pacificpower.wattplan.com/ev .

National Drive Electric Week raises awareness of the benefits of electric and hybrid vehicles including trucks, motorcycles, and cars. The 12th annual celebration takes place September 23–October 2. It is organized by Plug In America, Electric Vehicle Association, Sierra Club, and EVHybridNoire.

###

About Pacific Power

Pacific Power provides safe and reliable electric service to more than 764,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and California. The company supplies customers with electricity from a diverse portfolio of generating plants including hydroelectric, thermal, wind, geothermal and solar resources. Pacific Power is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity producers in the United States, with 2 million customers in six western states. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net.