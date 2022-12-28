Oregon Community Trees, ODF seek nominees for urban forestry award program

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon Community Trees and the Oregon Department of Forestry are seeking nominees for their urban forestry award program.

For the past 28 years, the program has recognized people, communities, and organizations in the state who have outstanding accomplishments and shown leadership in urban and community forestry.

The goal of the awards program is two-fold: to celebrate Oregonians who understand that healthy urban forests foster thriving communities and to encourage support from their community leaders.

Nominate on the OCT website at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SqhhZIkjRogARI1asa_tum3iZCvB_vDd6kg_vp5W_Ng/edit.

Nominations are due no later than Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Award categories

The Individual Award is given to a person who has made significant contributions to urban forestry in Oregon. This may be in tree planting and care, engaging people in community forestry, raising awareness about urban trees, and protecting Oregon’s urban forests.

The Organization Award is given to a business, non-profit, school or municipality actively promoting healthier communities in Oregon through education, awareness, advocacy and investment in our urban forests.

The President's Award is selected by OCT’s Board Chair. It recognizes outstanding contributions or lifetime achievements in the field of urban forestry.

The Oregon Tree City of the Year is selected by ODF’s Urban and Community Forestry Program managers. ODF only considers cities in Oregon recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA for this award. Typically, recipients have made urban forestry efforts beyond the four basic standards of a Tree City and have applied for a Growth Award.

Past recipients

Since 1994, 81 individuals, 56 organizations and businesses, and 24 Oregon Tree Cities of the Year have been recognized for their contributions to urban and community forestry.

This is a selection of the award-winning work being done across Oregon to engage citizens in urban forestry, and to preserve trees and space for trees in our communities:

Tualatin 1996, Bridgeport Elementary School – The Families in the Trees Festival

Monmouth 1999, City of Monmouth – Legacy Forest

Sisters 2002, Sisters High School – Community Tree Survey

Hillsboro 2010, Clean Water Services – Tree for All

La Grande 2013, City of La Grande – Mainstreet Tree Planting

Willamette Valley Ponderosa Pine Conservation Association, 2019 – Ponderosa Pine Legacy Project

Bandon 2022, Friends of Bandon Parks – John Creek Park Land Acquisition

Selection and recognition

Recipients are selected by the awards committee using a scored matrix that aligns with the mission of OCT to promote healthy urban and community forests through leadership, education, awareness, and advocacy. Selected nominees are then approved by the full OCT board of directors. Award recipients receive a letter of recognition from OCT, an engraved wooden plaque in the shape of Oregon, and a public presentation by someone from OCT or ODF. Recipients’ names are also displayed at the Oregon Urban and Community Forestry conference in June.