Gull Point Campground at Wickup Reservoir will stay closed this year, to remove nearly 700 dead or dying trees

Paulina Lake Campground opening delayed to finish hazard tree removal; others may close early this fall

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gull Point Campground and Boat Ramp at Wickiup Reservoir will remain closed for the 2023 camping season to provide for public safety after nearly 700 dead or dying "hazard trees" were identified in the area, the Deschutes National Forest said Monday.

Currently, the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District said it has identified 679 dead and dying trees within the Gull Point Campground and Boat Ramp. The trees were identified as hazardous due to the potential for the trees or their limbs to seriously injure the public.

"Recent drought conditions have contributed to the significant number of trees identified," the announcement said.

The campground and boat launch are expected to reopen in 2024, once the hazard trees are removed. Visitors who have made 2023 camping reservations at Gull Point Campground will receive full refunds from Recreation.gov.

“We are conducting hazard tree removal in Gull Point Campground to protect visitor safety," said Kevin Larkin, Bend-Fort Rock District ranger. "We recognize that Gull Point Campground is a highly valued recreation site, and we’re working to ensure fishing access and camping opportunities are available in the Wickiup Reservoir area.”

Boating access to Wickiup Reservoir will be available at North Wickiup Boat Ramp, Sheep Bridge Boat Launch and West South Twin Boat Launch.

Camping options in the area include North Twin Lake Campground, Sheep Bridge Campground, South Twin Lake Campground and West South Twin Campground.

Additionally, hazard tree inspectors identified more than 300 hazard trees within Paulina Lake Campground. Crews removed a majority of these trees last fall; however, some hazard tree removal work remains.

The remaining hazard tree work will resume as soon as snow levels permit this spring. In anticipation of this work, the opening date for Paulina Lake Campground will be delayed by two weeks, to June 30. Visitors with camping reservations between June 16 and June 29 will receive a full refund from Recreation.gov.

The Forest Service conducts in-depth hazard tree inspections of developed recreation facilities at regular intervals. The following locations may close two to three weeks early this fall to provide time to conduct inspections and remove identified hazard trees: Cultus Lake Campground, East Lake Campground and Little Crater Campground. Closing these facilities a few weeks early this fall will minimize impacts to opening dates in spring 2024.

The Deschutes National Forest would like to thank the public for their patience as we remove these hazardous trees to provide for visitor safety to these treasured locations. For more information or questions, please contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at (541)383-5300.